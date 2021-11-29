In the holiday spirit! With December fast approaching, Chelsea Houska is already filled with lots of Christmas cheer while sharing glimpses of her festive family home decked out in decorations.

“Christmas decor and Blippi,” Houska, 30, wrote via her design Instagram account that she shares with husband Cole DeBoer on Monday, November 29. The reality star also posted a clip of her showing off the decoration process a few days earlier, captioning the sneak peek, “Son of a NUTCRACKER ✨🎄✨.”

One follower complimented the MTV personality’s efficient packing system, replying, “Love it all, so beautiful! 🔥♥️ Also, how you stored some decor in a diaper box … put it to use lol. Yass, classy!😂👏🏻.”

Another fan gushed about the Teen Mom alum’s picture-perfect “home and gorgeous family,” writing, “I think of Chelsea crying to her dad thinking she was never going to find love and happiness. And look where she is now!! Chelsea found her Prince and they built a castle together, raising beautiful babies and creating the most amazing memories. Happy Ever After’s do exist! 🙌🏼💜🎄.”

Houska made her debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, one year after she welcomed her daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind. She later met DeBoer, 33, in 2014 and recalled knowing right away that he was The One.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,’” the South Dakota native detailed to Us Weekly in 2015 about the couple’s first meeting. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’”

The pair tied the knot in October 2016 and are now parents to share Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 10 months.

After announcing their fourth pregnancy in August 2020, the esthetician hit back at people who judged her growing family.

“There’s always the comments that are like, ‘She’s pregnant again?’” Houska shared with Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I think a lot of people still consider or think of us as being these young or teen moms. I was like, ‘I mean, I’m married.’ So … It just cracks me up. People just don’t realize that we are almost 30, I think, and married, and we’re not teenagers anymore.”

Two months later, Houska announced her plans to leave Teen Mom 2 in October 2020 after 10 seasons on the show.

“It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News in May about the decision. “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

