Flannel season is here; up next, pumpkin spice. Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska showed off her toned stomach while donning a white crop top and a flannel.

On Thursday, August 26, the mother of four, 29, shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories, flashing her svelte figure. Her ensemble was made complete with black pants and a pair of sporty white slide sandals.

“Flannel season,” she captioned the shot.

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who shares Aubree, 11, with ex Adam Lind, and Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and six-month-old Walker with husband Cole DeBoer, has been open about her fitness journey with her fans. The reality TV star is in the process of getting back to her pre-baby weight after Walker’s birth in January.

The Teen Mom 2 fan-favorite recently hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Stories where she candidly discussed her body after having four children.

“How did you [lose postpartum] tummy weight? Last stone is so hard,” an Instagram user, likely from the United Kingdom or Ireland based on their unit of measurement, asked.

“I do have a little bit of loose skin and some stretch marks on my front, but I would say most of my stretch marks are on my side,” Chelsea said in her filmed response as she showed off her stomach area.

“I got them when I had Aubree,” the MTV alum, who welcomed Aubree to the world when she was a senior in high school, explained. “They didn’t get worse with each baby.”

Typically, a pregnant person will gain about 30 pounds during the nine months of pregnancy, and due to the rapid weight gain, many people will experience stretch marks during their first pregnancy. Having stretch marks in subsequent pregnancies can occur, depending on age, hormones and weight gained during the pregnancy.

Chelsea revealed that she is currently doing a “75 challenge,” which involves exercising for “45 minutes every single day.”

Prior to that, the South Dakota resident was working out five days a week.

“I’ve been going really hard after I had Walker,” she said. “I’ve been documenting the whole process and taking pictures. Maybe one day I will share them if I feel comfortable.”

Despite being one of the more popular personalities on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea and her husband Cole, 33, decided to leave the show in November 2020.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” Chelsea announced in a statement.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” she continued. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

After leaving the Teen Mom franchise, Chelsea debuted her new business venture, Aubree Says baby gear, in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“[Cole and I were] like, let’s just go for it and try to make our own thing, you know? And it’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” Chelsea told In Touch. “I’ve wanted to have my own thing. We just went for it.”