Don’t get it twisted. Just one week after Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans confirmed she was back together with her husband, David Eason, it seemed like there was trouble brewing between them once again. Now, after fans started speculating that several of Jenelle’s cryptic Facebook statuses were about David, she’s setting the record straight.

“If I post I’m having a bad day, stop assuming it’s because of my husband,” Jenelle, 28, wrote in a text post on her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 4. “Everyone’s having a hard time coping being at home with kids 24 seven and things can get tense some days. I post my feeling sometimes hoping people can simply relate.”

It seems like the former MTV star was fed up with the speculation from fans online after she vented on Facebook on Wednesday, April 1. “Can’t trust a soul … EVER. [broken heart emoji]. When will it stop?” she wrote in a status that morning. A few hours later, Jenelle shared another post that seemed alarming. “My phone is smashed so if anyone needs to get a hold of me, message me on here,” the brunette beauty wrote.

Fans and followers took to the comments to check in on the mom of three. “Hope you are okay,” one user wrote. “I’m fine,” the JE Cosmestics founder wrote, then added in a separate comment, “But thanks for asking! [red heart emoji].”

It seems like all is well at the land in North Carolina where Jenelle resides with David, 31, and three out of their five shared children. Jenelle is a mom to 10-year-old son Jace from her previous relationship with Andrew Lewis, 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and 3-year-old daughter, Ensley, whom she shares with her husband. David also had two children from previous relationships, 12-year-old daughter Maryssa and 6-year-old son Kaden. But the couple only has custody of Kaiser, Ensley and Maryssa, who live with them fulltime. Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, has custody of Jace but Jace has been allowed to visit Jenelle and David on the land amid social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines set forth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after her reunion with David, after a four-month separation, Jenelle exclusively revealed to In Touch why she decided to take him back. “I was very unhappy,” the 16 and Pregnant alum said. “We didn’t get along and we were always mean/angry towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together. I told him if we were to ever work out our marriage a lot of things would have to change. We discussed how things went wrong and talked about preventing an argument before it blows up into something more.”