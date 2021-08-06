Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline appeared to get a kick out of the “confusion” and photoshop claims after sharing a new portrait of herself posing in a black cut-out dress.

“I can’t tell what is what,” one social media user replied on Jade’s latest Instagram post shared on Wednesday, August 4, garnering several similar responses from other fans. “Is it bad photoshop or just an odd angle? Still pretty [though],” another chimed in.

Courtesy of Jade Cline/Instagram

The MTV personality laughed off the theories about her fashion-forward portrait, later sounding off in the comments section on Thursday, August 5. “Y’all funny asf. I’m standing at a side angle and my dress is out on the sides, then the shadow is basically covering my front area,” Jade wrote, adding, “I don’t see the confusion? Lol.”

Jade has been a part of the Teen Mom 2 franchise ever since she was hired in June 2019 in the wake of Jenelle Evans’ exit from the reality TV franchise.

The mom of one first appeared on MTV’s spinoff Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2018. She welcomed her daughter, Kloie, with on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean Austin when she was 19.

In the latest season of Teen Mom 2, Jade allowed cameras to follow her plastic surgery journey after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift [BBL] in Miami. In the hours after her procedure, fans watched as Jade felt abandoned by her mother, Christy, who went to pick up her pain medication and did not return until hours later.

Courtesy of Jade Cline/Instagram

When the cast gathered for the TM2 reunion, which aired on August 3, Jade refused to film with her mom because of the ordeal. She explained that despite Christy’s apology on the special, “I’m trying to do what I feel like is best for me right now.”

“It was definitely scary,” Jade shared about how she felt that afternoon. “It’s heart-wrenching. Every day I miss my mom. I want to talk to mom. I miss my mom. I want her to be better.”

Fortunately, Jade appears to be recovering well post-surgery. In late June, the hairstylist showed appreciation to her doctor while unveiling her “full body pics” for the first time six months after undergoing the BBL procedure.