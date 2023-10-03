Aaron Rodgers threw some serious shade at Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, dissing his performance in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets and calling him out for doing COVID-19 vaccine ads for pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The injured Jets quarterback, 39, took the swipes during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, October 3. “[Chiefs quarterback] Pat [Mahomes] didn’t have a crazy game, and ‘Mr. Pfizer,’ we shut him down. He didn’t have a crazy impact game,” Aaron said referring to Travis, 33. “Obviously he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like for the most part, we played really tough on defense, and played well the last three quarters.”

“There’s some sort of moral victory out there that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well,” Aaron said of the Jets nearly beating the reigning Super Bowl champions in a 23-20 loss.

While Travis is usually one of Pat’s main receiving targets, he was heavily defended during the game and only caught a few passes, despite Taylor being in the stands cheering him on. The week prior in a blowout victory over the Chicago Bears at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor, 33 went wild when Travis scored a touchdown and made a number of other key plays.

When asked about Travis’ nickname, Aaron replied, “He’s doing commercials for Pfizer, so I’m sure he’s owning it.” The ads feature the tight end telling viewers how they can get their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time they get their annual flu shot and showed him doing a series of “two things at once” activities.

Aaron did not get the vaccine while playing for the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 season, despite saying he was “immunized.” Her later revealed on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that he underwent an “immunization process through a holistic doctor,” and was allergic to an ingredient found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The future Hall of Famer returned to New Jersey to watch the game in person for the first time since he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the team’s season opener. He later headed to Los Angeles and underwent surgery. Aaron was seen on the sidelines ahead of the Chiefs versus Jets game talking to a number of the opposing players, including what appeared to be a friendly conversation with Travis.

Aaron refused to go into detail about what they discussed. “I think some things need to be left on the field,” he said. “I think it’s a better story when it’s left up to the imagination. I saw some different things and speculation on what we were talking about. But I’ve known him for a long time, so it was a quick chat.”

While Aaron’s presence at the game was hyped up, nothing compared to Taylor’s attendance. She was featured in far more cutaway shots, including ones showing her hugging Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and others cheering on her boyfriend while standing next to best pal Blake Lively and mingling with new friend, Pat’s wife Brittany Mahomes.