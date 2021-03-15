Baby, now we’ve got no bad blood! Taylor Swift reunited with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and their brief conversation was captured in a behind-the-scenes video from the show.

During the one-minute clip uploaded to the official Grammys YouTube page after the ceremony on Sunday, March 14, fans got an inside look at the first public interaction between these two musicians more than eight years after they called it quits in January 2013. The 27-year-old former One Direction member approached Taylor, 31, and pulled down his face mask before chatting with his former flame. Upon his arrival at her table, the “Lover” songstress stood up and they had a friendly catchup before sharing their goodbyes.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Both Harry and Taylor had a big night at the Grammys. The British crooner sported a leather suit and green feather boa while opening the awards show with a performance of his hit single “Watermelon Sugar.” Later on in the evening, the former boy-bander’s 2020 summer anthem won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. While heading to the stage to accept his award, cameras panned to Taylor who was clapping and nodding her head at her ex’s win. Taylor, for her part, was nominated in the same category for her single “Cardigan.”

Although she didn’t take home that particular award, the singer-songwriter won Album of the Year for her July 2020 record Folklore — Harry also clapped in her honor. She also took the stage for an ethereal rendition of her songs “Cardigan,” “August” and “Willow” alongside her collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

After rising to fame following his appearance with 1D on The X Factor, Harry was romantically linked to Taylor in 2012. The pair was first spotted cozying up together that December during a date in Central Park. Although it’s unclear exactly what when down between them, they called it quits the following month.

Following the breakup, fans have speculated that the two musicians wrote tons of songs about each other. Throughout their time together, Taylor and Harry were often seen wearing matching airplane necklaces, something the blonde beauty alludes to in her song “Out of the Woods,” which is rumored to be about their past relationship. Taylor also appeared to reference their romance in her 2014 hit song “Style.”

When appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” in March 2020, Harry got real about writing songs about his exes and appeared to address Taylor’s songs that are allegedly written about him. “I think it’s, like, flattering,” the Fine Line musician said at the time. “Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So they’re good songs.”