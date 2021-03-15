Who Just Performed at the Grammys? Keep Up to Date as Each Singer Takes the Stage at the Awards Show

We get it — dedicating several hours to watching an awards show might be considered too much for some, which is why we’re giving you the highlights. (You’re welcome). Not sure who just performed at the Grammys? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered.

Music’s biggest stars took the stage on Sunday, March 14, for the 2021 Grammy Awards despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show was originally scheduled for January 31 but ended up being pushed back to a later date because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Recording Academy announced the full lineup of performers for the ceremony on March 7, which was packed with A-listers. All eyes would be on Bad Bunny, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift as they belted out their hits.

Mickey Guyton, the first Black female artist to be nominated for best country solo performance, will take the stage, as well as Black Pumas, the little-known soul band who received three nominations, including record and album of the year.

“Excited to be back on the Grammy stage next Sunday,” Maren wrote via Instagram following the announcement, while Miranda simply captioned her clip, “#GRAMMYs 💙✨ March 14.”

According to the Grammys’ official website, “Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.”

To draw an audience, the Grammys are counting on the star power of their performers as well as host Trevor Noah. This year’s show is the first under Ben Winston, the Grammys’ executive producer, who took over after a four-decade run by Ken Ehrlich. Considering the disastrous ratings of the Golden Globes on February 28 — drawing 62 percent fewer viewers than last year — Ehrlich is hoping for a better outcome.

One unique feature takes a cue from the pandemic itself, The New York Times reports. The Grammys will highlight the struggles of independent music venues by having staff from four live music spots — the Troubadour and the Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York and Nashville’s Station Inn — present various awards and encourage fans to support their local clubs.

Keep scrolling to see who just performed at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.