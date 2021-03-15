It’s music’s biggest night and the fans are upset! On Sunday, March 14, the 2021 Grammy Awards hosted by Trevor Noah commenced — and within minutes, “Scammys 2021” began trending on Twitter. Why? Well, some viewers were angered to see their favorite artists lose their categories or be snubbed for a nomination altogether.

The majority of the tweets lamented that artists like boy band BTS, Zayn Malik, The Weeknd and more weren’t nominated or otherwise “robbed” from awards they deserved. Take BTS, for example. After Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won the award for best pop duo/group performance for “Rain on Me,” the BTS Army, as the fandom calls themselves, slammed the Recording Academy on social media. The Korean musical group was nominated in the same category for their song “Dynamite.”

“Who said BTS lost Grammys? It’s Grammys who lost BTS,” one person tweeted. “The committee doesn’t even consider what ‘Dynamite’ means in terms of BTS’s career vs. ‘Rain on Me’ for Gaga’s … like, that right there should’ve been your answer,” added another.

“As much as I love Ariana and Gaga, this Grammy should’ve gone to BTS and everyone knows it,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “What I’m most upset about is that they lost in a PERFORMANCE category … think what you want about the song, but no one could outperform BTS.”

BTS aside, others pointed out that Zayn was snubbed as well — and the “Let Me” singer agrees. “F–k the Grammys and everyone associated,” Zayn, 28, tweeted ahead of the awards show on March 9. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring politics to influence the voting process — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 10, 2021

Just hours before the Grammys aired, Zayn followed up, and wrote, “@recordingacad are moving in inches and we need to move in miles. I’m keeping the pressure on and fighting for transparency and inclusion. We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating ‘creative excellence’ of ALL. End the secret committees. Until then … #f–kthegrammys.”

Several fans responded in solidarity. “Exactly,” one replied. “Say it louder for the people in the back,” added another, while a third wrote, “Where is the lie?”

Other notable artists who didn’t receive nominations this year include Halsey, Selena Gomez and The 1975.