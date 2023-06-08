Bad blood? ​Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge ​threw major shade at Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and called her “overrated.”

While appearing on the Wednesday, June 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Tamra, 55, played a game called “Truth or Tamra Gets Naked Wasted.”

Host Andy Cohen asked ​Tamra to name the “most overrated Housewife of all time,” and she quickly replied, “Teresa.”

“Wow!” Andy, 55, replied with a shocked expression. He then moved on and asked Tamra most questions before she could elaborate on her answer.

Later on in the game, the Bravo personality was asked to rank her fellow RHOC cast members – Jeana Keough, Alexis Bellino and Gretchen Rossi – from most to least “iconic.”

“Jeana is the most iconic because she was an OG,” Tamra said. “And then Alexis.”

She then made a dig at Gretchen, 44, by adding, “And then, what’s the other girl’s name?”

Tamra’s recent comment about the New Jersey native is not the first time she’s thrown shade at Teresa, 51.

The California native previously slammed Teresa during an April episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast after the ​Standing Strong author star called her a “bad friend.”

“Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird,” Tamra said in response to Teresa’s comment. “I’m not having it … Sit down [and] shut up.”

However, Tamra isn’t the only franchise star to have problems with the mother of four.

In addition to her years long feud with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, Teresa has also had a longtime feud with her former costar Caroline Manzo.

Shutterstock (2)

“I miss the days of Season 1 Teresa. I do … that’s what makes me so sad because we had belly laughs,” Caroline, 61, said about their past friendship during Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” Live podcast in May. “We were there for each other. We were on this journey.”

After fondly reflecting on the early days of their friendship, Caroline claimed that fame changed Teresa.

“Fame is a very, very dangerous thing and if you are not completely grounded in who you are, you believe the bullshit,” she said at the time. “The fame got to her head, and I will stand here to this day — to this moment — in the fact that I have always defended her.”

Caroline’s daughter, Lauren Manzo, added that Teresa is a “monster” and would “step on anybody to get ahead.”