Over it. Former Real Housewives of Orange Country star Tamra Judge took to Instagram to clap back at her haters who constantly ask her about her belly button on Thursday, February 27. The blonde beauty, 52, shed light on the frightening hernia surgery that caused her naval to be different than the norm.

“I spent five days in the hospital and almost died because of that surgery,” Tamra wrote in response to a fan’s inquiry asking why some are “obsessed” with her belly button. “So if it makes people feel better about themselves to make fun. Have at it. I’m just happy I was able to get my abs back after that horrible experience.”

Courtesy of Tamra Judge

Prior to Tamra’s revelation, she shared a stunning photo of herself showing off her toned midriff. In anticipation of questions concerning her naval, she captioned the picture with a disclaimer. “Just for the jealousy haters, I had emergency hernia surgery after my stomach wall burst and they cut right [through] my belly button and stocked me back up so it’s all deformed.”

Several of Tamra’s fans had her back in the comments. “How can anyone notice your belly button with those amazing abs?!! You look gorgeous. Going to miss you on RHOC,” one user wrote. “My thought is you are so timeless when it comes to aging, the only fault haters can find is a belly button. You’re beautiful, Tamra,” another added.

While Tamra is busy living her best life, she is making some big lifestyle changes. In January, she announced her exit from the Bravo TV series after 12 years with the franchise. Soon after, she also revealed she sold her home in Coto de Caza, California.

Courtesy of Tamra Judge

“Two days after I announced I was leaving the show, my good friend and real estate agent Shelley Black asked me if I was interested in selling. My first thought was ‘maybe.’ I just lost a big contract,” Tamra exclusively told In Touch in February. “Little did I know, she had a buyer for my house.”

Although Tamra didn’t intend to sell her home after announcing her exit, she said the decisions were “indirectly” related. “I guess you could say that,” she said. “Had I not announced I was leaving the show, this offer would not have happened.” Happy to hear everything is working out for this real housewife!