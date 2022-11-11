Did Takeoff have a girlfriend prior to his death in November 2022? Dedicated fans of the late Migos rapper are wondering whether the “Bad and Boujee” artist was in a relationship at the time of his passing.

Takeoff died at the age of 28 on November 1, 2022, after he was shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, at 2:30 a.m., Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed at the time. On November 11, a funeral was held in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, where fans who lived in the area were offered free tickets via Ticketmaster to attend.

At the time of his death, it appears the “Stir Fry” rapper was not in a relationship with anyone and did not have a girlfriend. However, he has been linked to several women during his time in the spotlight.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Takeoff’s dating history.

Did Takeoff Have a Girlfriend in 2022?

According to his social media accounts, the “Casper” artist did not publicly confirm that he was romantically linked to anyone throughout 2022.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Did Takeoff Date Katy Perry?

Over the course of his music career, the Georgia native was rumored to be dating a few famous women. One of the most recognizable faces was pop star Katy Perry, whom Takeoff collaborated with Migos on her 2017 single “Bon Appetit.” Speculation rose around the duo’s relationship after the “I Kissed a Girl” singer dropped her sexy music video for the track that year, and she and Takeoff performed the song on Saturday Night Live.

Neither Perry nor Takeoff directly addressed the rumors at the time. However, Takeoff reportedly shared a since-deleted Instagram post at the time, seemingly confirming that he was single, as he captioned the post, “Loner.”

Did Takeoff Date DreamDoll?

In 2018, the Grammy Award nominee was rumored to be dating fellow rapper DreamDoll, but neither artist addressed the speculation.

Did Takeoff Date Rubi Rose?

Aside from Perry and DreamDoll, Takeoff was also rumored to be dating “Wifey” rapper Rubi Rose. However, the reports were never confirmed.

Did Takeoff Date Lakeya Darshay?

The former Migos member was also rumored to be linked with Lakeya Darshay, but he also did not confirm or deny the rumors.

Does Takeoff Have Any Kids?

As a more private person, Takeoff did not appear to share kids with anyone since none of his rumored relationships were confirmed over the years. Fellow music artist Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) who is Quavo’s cousin (real name: Quavious Keyate Marshall), spoke about Takeoff’s personal life in a January 2018 interview with Rolling Stone.

“He is outspoken with the people he f–k with, he love, but he quiet to everyone else,” Offset told the publication at the time. “He analyze a lot, that’s why I think his raps be so strong. Takeoff got some strong s–t. He’s just powerful.”