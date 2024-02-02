SZA may sing about her past romances, but her lips are typically sealed when it comes to discussing her dating history. She was even engaged for several years and kept her fiancé’s name a secret, although that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about their identity. Who else has the “Kill Bill” singer been linked to?

Is SZA Dating Travis Scott?

SZA and Travis Scott have worked together on several tracks, including “Love Galore,” “Open Arms,” and “Telekinesis.” But is their relationship more than professional? Fans began wondering about a romance after Travis and Kylie Jenner called it quits in January 2023. He seemingly fueled the speculation in June 2023 when he made a surprise appearance at SZA’s show in England. One month later, SZA returned the favor with a cameo in Travis’ “K-Pop” music video. However, neither party has commented on the relationship rumors.

Did SZA Date Kehlani?

SZA wa also rumored to have dated fellow singer-songwriter Kehlani in September 2021. The two were seen holding hands as they headed into Rihanna’s Met Gala afterparty. Additionally, Kehlani seemingly teased their relationship that night by posting an Instagram Story of her and SZA riding in a car together. She captioned the post, “Don’t speak to me or my girlfriend ever again.”

SZA and Kehlani have both remained tight-lipped about the relationship rumors, so it’s unclear if they were ever really more than friends.

How Long Was SZA Engaged?

Perhaps the biggest mystery in SZA’s love life is her engagement. The “Good Days” singer was in a relationship with her ex for 11 years, from 2008 to 2019. They were engaged for five of those years. Though she never revealed her fiancé’s name, SZA described him as a “fashion designer who doesn’t post on social media” in a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I was fresh from high school,” she said of the start of their relationship.

Later, while speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, SZA revealed that her former flame was eight years older than her.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

SZA previously explained in December 2022 that her ex-fiancé was the inspiration behind her song “Nobody Gets Me.”

“This particular song in entirety is a story about my ex-fiancé and how we went through all these arguments, and we broke up,” she said in an interview with Hot 97. “And when we first broke up, it was like terrible, and I just felt like I was gonna be doomed to be in hell for the rest of my life, because nobody understood me the way he did, and nobody motivated me the way he did.”

The relationship seemingly ended on a bad note, as she referred to the mystery man as her “trash ex-boyfriend” before performing “Nobody Gets Me” in London in 2023.

What Happened Between Drake and SZA?

SZA confirmed that she and Drake had a fling in 2009 after he mentioned her in a verse on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Mr. Right Now” in 2020.

“Yeah, said she wanna f–k to some SZA, wait / ’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08 / If you cool with it, baby, she can still play,” Drake rapped.

“So It was actually 2009 lol … in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait,” SZA tweeted in response to the song. “Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm… it’s all love all peace.”

Though SZA reportedly unfollowed Drake after the song was released, she confirmed to Audacy in 2022 that she and the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker were “cool” and have “always been cool.”

She also told Rolling Stone of their brief romance, “[We] were really young. It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.”