They were the faces of their generation, who famously wouldn’t get out of bed for less than $10,000. Supermodels Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford are having another moment thanks to an Apple TV+ docuseries that takes viewers behind the glam of their heyday in the 1980s and ’90s. “They’re definitely loving the attention the documentary is bringing them,” an insider tells In Touch.

They’re also relishing the opportunity to spill the tea, even scores and expose stunningly bad behavior. Now in their 50s, and with a combined net worth of $560 million, they have nothing to lose. Here, In Touch breaks down the most shocking revelations.

No Boundaries

Entering the industry as teens, the models — now all moms — say they were vulnerable to predatory men with no one to protect them. “Once an art director felt the need to tell me my breasts were perfect,” Naomi recalls in the doc. “But he felt the need to have to touch them.” Linda was stunned at a shoot in Japan when she was ordered to take off her clothes. “I kind of freaked out,” she says. “I never should’ve went there by myself.” And Cindy, whose dad likened modeling to “prostitution,” says she felt like “chattel” on a talk show when the host made her show off her body. Meanwhile, Christy’s agency arranged for her to stay at the apartment of a man who it was later revealed had links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “Nothing happened,” she says, still reeling at being put in that situation. “I can’t believe I’m OK.”

At 22, Linda was not OK during her five-year marriage to Gérald Marie, then the European chief of Elite Model Management, who she accuses of physically abusing her. “He knew not to touch my face,” she reveals. “Not to touch the moneymaker, you know?” (In 2020, more women accused him of rape and sexual misconduct; he has called the allegations “defamatory and false.”) The Canadian beauty also reveals she’s twice battled breast cancer and opens up about being disfigured by a CoolSculpting fat-freezing procedure, which left her in a “deep depression” and reclusive for years.

Drugs and Discrimination

The group banded together when they realized Naomi was not being hired because of her race. “Naomi, I thought, was more beautiful, had a much more rockin’ body than I did and a better strut,” says Linda. “And I’m like, why aren’t they booking her?”

Taking collective action, she and the others would refuse gigs unless Naomi was also hired. “Linda and Christy absolutely put themselves on the line,” confirms Naomi. “They stood by me and they supported me. And that’s what kept me going.”

Throughout her career, Naomi also leaned on designers as mentors and protectors. She called Azzedine Alaïa, who died in 2017, “Papa” (and called on him to chew out that handsy art director!). She was rocked by the 1997 murder of her beloved friend designer Gianni Versace and turned to cocaine to numb the pain. “You think, ‘Oh it’s gonna heal that wound.’ It doesn’t,” she shares. “It can cause such huge fear and anxiety. So I got really angry.” (The model has been convicted four times for assault against employees — including throwing a phone at an assistant.) Finally, she went to rehab. “I was killing myself,” she explains, adding that rehab “was one of the best and only things I could have done for myself at the time.”