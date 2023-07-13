Cindy Crawford was just 17 when she landed her first modeling gig doing a bra ad for a department store in Chicago. She had no idea the job — for which she earned $150 — would eventually propel her to supermodel status alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

“When I started modeling, I thought, ‘OK, maybe it’ll be for five years and then I’m going to have to get a real job,’ and here I am 30 years later,” recalls Cindy, who in 1995 was named the highest-paid model in the world. The 57-year-old icon talked to In Touch’s Lindsay Hoffman at the recent 6th Annual Best Buddies’ Celebration of Mothers about her runway heyday, making it work with longtime husband Rande Gerber (they share son Presley, 23, and daughter Kaia, 21), and her ultimate beauty hacks.

Who do you still keep in touch with from your ’90s supermodel days?

CC: Linda [Evangelista], Naomi, Gale Elliott and a lot of hair and makeup people and photographers. I see Christy and Helena [Christensen] whenever I go to New York, so maybe a couple of times a year.

What do you miss about that time?

CC: The ’90s were so fun. I was single, and I loved living in New York. I miss some of the people, because I chose to live in LA, and a lot of my fashion friends still live in New York. But I get to check in when I’m in town.

What don’t you miss?

CC: Being on a plane all the time and being away from my family. But that’s it, because it really was great. I had fun.

Kaia followed in your footsteps. How has the industry changed since you started?

CC: Modeling is modeling. But because of how important social media is, that’s like another job on top of the job now. There’s more pressure.

Presley has talked about getting his real estate license. Could you see him on a show like Million Dollar Listing?

CC: Ha! Let’s just hope he gets his license, and then we’ll go from there.

Your company, Meaningful Beauty, teamed with Bouquet Box for flowers at the event. How are things going with your skincare line?

CC: Great! Even during the pandemic, people used skincare. We’ve always been direct-to-consumer, so we didn’t have to pivot.

What are your top skincare tips?

CC: Sunscreen, drink water and avoid the sun. As you get older, less is more.

Joe Seer/Shutterstock

You and Rande just celebrated 25 years of marriage. How do you keep the spark alive?

CC: It’s hard. [Laughs] The great thing is, I love my husband, and we’re friends. You just commit to each other. We both feel so blessed that we love our life and our family. Even during tough times, that’s what gets us through.

Looking Back

“I would tell her to be kinder to herself, be vulnerable and laugh as much as possible,” she says of her advice to her younger self.