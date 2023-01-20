The gang is back to spend another summer in the Hamptons for season 7 of Summer House. The latest season of the Bravo show features some new faces and plenty of drama. Keep scrolling to meet the new and returning cast, find out about the trailer and more.

Who Is Starring on Season 7 of ‘Summer House’?

While season 6 stars Luke Gulbranson and Alex Wach will not be on the new season, fan-favorites Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen all return.

The cast will also feature three newcomers. Lindsay told Us Weekly in October 2022 that she was happy the producers wanted to add new faces to the cast.

“I think the best casting decision happened this summer and you’re gonna meet these newbies and they are so fun, so wild,” she said. “I love them. I love the new people. I even said, ‘Great job, casting.’”

Some familiar faces make appearances on the show. Paige’s boyfriend, Craig Conover, stops by, while former star Andrea Denver briefly appears in the season 7 trailer. Additionally, Winter House star Kory Keefer is seen visiting the Hamptons in the clip.

What Drama Will Happen on Season 7 of ‘Summer House’?

The season 7 trailer highlights the fallout between Lindsay and Danielle and begins with an argument about Lindsay’s relationship with Carl. The pair got engaged in August 2022, which is also teased in the clip.

“To get engaged right now would be crazy,” Danielle told her costars behind Lindsay’s back. Meanwhile, the former publicist later said to Danielle, “Maybe we won’t get engaged when it’s appropriate for you.”

They continue to experience tension throughout the summer. At one point, Lindsay accused Danielle of bashing her “the entire summer.”

“I don’t talk s–t about you, I say it to your face,” Danielle responded. She was later seen admitting to Mya that her friendship with Lindsay was “beyond repair.”

Another storyline teased in the trailer follows Amanda and Kyle’s struggle to become pregnant. “What if there’s something wrong?” she asked through tears.

Additionally, fans will get to see Paige and Craig navigate their long-distance romance. While the Southern Charm star said he wanted Paige, who’s based in New York City, to visit him more in Charleston, South Carolina, she seemed content with their current arrangement.

“You’re making it seem like if I don’t say we should get engaged in six months that you’re gonna be pissed off at me,” she told Craig.

What Has the Cast Said About Season 7 of ‘Summer House’?

“A lot of things are different this year. We have new housemates. We have some friendships that have ended, some friendships that have started,” Paige told Us Weekly in October 2022. “Some people have gotten closer, some people have drifted.”

When Does Season 7 of ‘Summer House’ Premiere?

Season 7 of Summer House premieres on Bravo on Monday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET.