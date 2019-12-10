No drama here! After Kim Kardashian and her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd reunited on Monday, December 9, a fan insinuated that their friendship was rocky, but the boss babe cleared the air. “It was really awkward,” one fan wrote after they uploaded a video of themselves at Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh holiday party in California. However, Steph clapped back, writing, “OMG SO AWKWARD. LET’S PASS MORE JUDGMENT ON PEOPLE AND RELATIONSHIPS YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT. TELL ME MORE!”

The 39-year-old KUWTK starlet shared several videos with her followers from her fun night out. “I am here with my best friend Steph Shep. We are reunited, you guys, to watch a movie with the Poosh team,” she said. “Yay, that’s all we got,” Steph added. Meanwhile, the former dancer also posted the video to her Instagram Stories, writing, “You really carried this video. I’ll contribute more next time. Honestly, I thought it was a photo.”

It seems like the night was a blast as Kim revealed their thrilling plans. “I am at Kourt’s house, and we are at Poosh’s holiday party,” she said. “We are going to watch the movie Like a Boss. I am so excited to see it. I have been wanting to see it for a while, so I am excited.” The E! personality and her friends sipped hot chocolate while they watched the film in cozy white chairs.

It’s refreshing to see the two ladies get along ever since they parted ways in 2017 after working together for four years. So much so, Kim denied there was ever any bad blood between them in the first place. “You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” she revealed on her website in August 2018. The reality starlet even mentioned she wasn’t upset that Steph decided “to go in a different direction.” She added, “I’m so happy she wants to go off and do other things.”

However, it’s not surprising that the KKW Beauty creator and the model are still pals since she started working with Kourtney, 40, on her lifestyle brand in April. “Small change, big impact,” the caption read alongside a photo of Steph at the time. “Poosh x @steph_shep: Plastic Straw Alternatives. Poosh the link in bio. #pooshtheboundaries.”

At one point, Steph felt comfortable enough to express how she was feeling about her career to the oldest Kardashian sibling. “Just a heads up, we were talking, and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life,” Kourt told Kim during an episode of KUWTK. “She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise. I feel like she’s just looking to, like evolve.”

Well, we’re happy to hear Kim and Steph are back in action!