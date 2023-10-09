Sophie Turner seemingly gave fans an update about how she’s doing amid her divorce from Joe Jonas by rocking a friendship bracelet in her first post since announcing their split.

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 8, to share a close up of her wrist wearing a bracelet that read, “Fearless.”

While Sophie didn’t share any context about the bracelet, many fans took to social media to speculate that Taylor Swift gave her the accessory. Taylor, 33, and Sophie have been spotted on several occasions together following the split, while the “Enchanted” singer briefly dated Joe, 34, in 2008.

“What if Taylor gave her the bracelet,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “I’m so happy she has her in her corner!”

The Instagram Stories photo marks the first time Sophie has posted on social media since announcing her split from Joe.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple shared on both of their Instagram accounts on September 6, which was one day after Joe filed for divorce. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

While their split initially seemed amicable, things quickly turned dramatic when they began a custody battle over their two daughters.

On September 21, Sophie filed a lawsuit claiming the “Hesitate” singer was preventing their daughters from returning to England. She alleged that Joe “wrongfully retained” the children since he filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. Sophie explained that she and Joe decided together that they would find their “forever home” in England. However, she claimed Joe was “refusing” to give up their passports to allow them to return to England despite previously agreeing to this arrangement.

“On September 19, 2023, the Father’s Florida attorney confirmed that the Father will not return the passports to the Mother and will not consent for the children to return home to England,” the legal paperwork read.

Courtesy of Sophie Turner/Instagram

The Jonas Brothers member’s rep responded to the lawsuit with a scathing statement. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” the statement began. “After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie,” the statement continued. “They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

Five days after the Barely Lethal actress filed the lawsuit, the former couple temporarily agreed to keep their daughters in New York.