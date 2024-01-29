Sophie Turner Confirms Relationship With Peregrine Pearson

Moving on! Sophie Turner went Instagram official with boyfriend Peregrine “Perry” Pearson almost five months after her divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Jonas. The former Game of Thrones actress took her new relationship public after going on a couple’s trip to the snow.

“Jägerbomb anyone?” Sophie, 27, captioned the Monday, January 29, Instagram carousel.

Sophie and the British aristocratic, 29, had an adventurous vacation as they skied and danced the night away at pubs with their friends. In one photo, the Dark Phoenix actress and Peregrine posed with ​friends on top of an icy mountain and looked as happy as can be. Sophie wrapped her arm around her girlfriend’s shoulders as her beau stood closely behind her and flashed a big smile.

The England-born actress’ fans seemingly approved of the post as they excitedly addressed her as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark, writing, “Queen of the North.”

Sophie Turner/ Instagram

“Keep shining Sophie,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

A second person chimed in and gushed, “Yes Sophie living your best life!!!!!”

Sophie Turner/ Instagram

Sophie first sparked dating rumors with Peregrine after they were photographed kissing outside a train station in France before attending the Rugby World Cup final together on October 28, 2023.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” a source told The Sun at the time. “They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways.”

In the photos, Sophie and Peregrine were in the midst of a passionate kiss as he pulled her close into his embrace. The Another Me actress dressed incognito as she wore a red baseball cap and black sunglasses with an all-black outfit and trench coat. Peregrine dressed similarly as he donned a black trench coat, matching sunglasses and a brown scarf.

In November 2023, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Sophie was “quite taken with Perry already.”

“Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings. Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it,” the source explained. “The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”

Although the pair has yet to address their relationship, they haven’t made it a point to remain completely out of the public eye. In fact, Sophie and Peregrine were seen packing on the PDA once again in December 2023 while taking a walk in London before they attended a trip at Blenheim Palace with a group of friends.

Sophie’s and Peregrine’s first PDA encounter happened ​two months after her divorce from Joe, 34, who has also reportedly moved on and is in a new relationship, too.

The middle Jonas brother rang in 2024 with former Miss Teen USA winner Stormi Bree and they were photographed at an airport together in Mexico on January 3.

“They met through mutual friends and really hit it off. They’re getting to know each other and enjoying one another’s company,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in a January 19 report. “There was some downtime [during the Mexico trip], and Joe’s brothers got a chance to hang out with Stormi. They thought she was nice and so down to earth.”