They could be mending fences. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West “hung out” with Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins at an Oscars party, and an eyewitness tells In Touch exclusively, “They looked to be catching up.”

The observation is interesting because 70-year-old Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians and Jenners has not always been amicable in the past few years. The former Olympian even admitted she hadn’t spoken to step-daughter Khloé Kardashian in years during the November 28 episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, and a source at that time said the family was very upset with her over the comments.

“The Kardashians, especially Khloé, are beyond furious with Caitlyn for spilling the beans,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in December 2019. “Kris [Jenner] is so mad right now that she’s threatening legal action, but it’s unlikely she’ll go ahead with it once they all calm down.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

There were also possible plans for the momager to exact vengeance over the situation. “One thing for sure is that they’re plotting to seek revenge by slamming Cait’s actions on KUWTK,” the source revealed at the time.

However, Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Caitlyn talk “like every day” during an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR published on February 4. “Except I couldn’t talk to her for three or four weeks when she did that show,” Kylie, 22, said, referring to the reality series the I Am Cait star was on. “I watched clips online. It was hard to be out of touch for that long, but I feel like it was harder for because she couldn’t see us.”

So, are things OK between Caitlyn and the rest of her family again? Kanye, 42, apparently wasn’t upset with Caitlyn over the whole I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here family drama mess, according to a source, so maybe he was the one who initiated the party hangout session. “He believes in freedom of speech and has always had a soft spot for Cait,” the insider told In Touch exclusively.

Whatever’s going on between all of the family members, we can’t help but be pleased that Caitlyn and Sophia seemed to get in some quality time with Kim and Kanye!