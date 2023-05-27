Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown Reunite at Daughter Savanah’s Graduation After Split: See Photos

Moving on. Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s youngest daughter, Savanah Brown, is officially a high school graduate, and both her parents came out to support her!

The 18-year-old was seen in a photo shared via her mother’s Instagram Stories on Friday, May 26, standing on stage in her green cap and gown to accept her diploma.

Savanah later took to Instagram to share pictures from the event, including separate photos with her mom, 54, and her dad, 54.

“So anticlimactic,” the teen captioned her carousel post.

Earlier that day, Janelle shared a sneak peek at the teenager’s senior portraits as she announced that her “Baby girl graduates today.”

In the photos, Savanah, 18, is seen wearing a straw hat and pink cardigan sweater over a white shirt with her curly hair blowing in the wind.

Less than one week ahead of Savanah’s big day, she and Janelle – who also shares sons Logan, Gabriel, Garrison and Hunter, as well as daughter Madison with her ex – reunited with sister wife Christine Brown and her fiancé, David Woolley, for an off-roading adventure in Moab, Utah.

“We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend!” Christine, 51, captioned a video of the group sitting in an open-air RZR vehicle on Sunday, May 21.

For her part, Janelle opened up about expanding her “horizons” as she thanked her friends for hosting.

“Yes, I may or may not have screamed ‘oh s–t!’ 15 million times but IT WAS SO MUCH FUN. I’ve never been rock crawling or on a 4×4 adventure,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to go again!! As I expand my horizons and take ‘risks’ – jumping into the unknown, or a path less, (or maybe never) traveled by me, I find life to be even that more interesting. Real quality of life exists when you are in a place of growth or expansion.”

Following their mutual splits from the polygamous patriarch, the Cooking With Just Christine star relocated to Utah, while Janelle remained in Flagstaff with Savanah.

After spending the summer of 2021 boondocking in her RV on Coyote Pass, Janelle revealed that she and Savanah would not be living in the trailer for the teen’s last year of high school.

“I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” the mother of six said in response to a fan’s comment during an Instagram Live video. “Savanah really struggled with the RV. She was a trooper last year, but she said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t.”

She continued, “She’s going into her senior year. So, we opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends.”