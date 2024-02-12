Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) proudly reflected on her impressive weight loss after she reached her original goal weight. The TLC personality, 27, took to Instagramto reveal that she finally reached the weight she aspired for two and a half years after beginning her health journey.

“I ‘started’ my weight loss journey late fall of 2021 weighing 270 pounds. I got pregnant with my twins (unexpectedly) early Spring 2022 weighing 245 pounds,” Mykelti wrote alongside a mirror selfie that showed off her thin frame. “Obviously my journey to a healthier me was changed.”

After she gave birth to twins Archer and Ace in November 2022, she explained that she weighed 275 pounds and “deserved a break” to spend quality time with her babies as she recovered. Mykelti said she weighed 230 pounds in January 2023, which is “when the real work began.”

“I’ve been consuming a low calorie high protein diet for just over a year now. I take a gut health supplement that helps my body keep the nutrients from food and shed the crap. It’s been a lot of work and determination,” the reality star explained. “I’ve tried many different recipes and found the restaurants that best meet my needs.”

Mykelti then credited her husband, Tony Padron, for “helping and encouraging” her as they both tried to lose weight. “I currently weigh 160 pounds. I’m not done yet!!!” she added. “It’s time to start bulking up my muscle.”

“My long term goals are to live a long life and be able to keep up with my kids as they grow,” Mykelti concluded in the lengthy caption. “I feel better with more energy and higher endurance than ever.”

Courtesy of Mykelti Brown/Instagram

Several of Mykelti’s followers and friends rushed to the comments section to note how great she looks. “You’re doing amazing,” one person wrote. Janelle Brown added, “You guys are rockin it!!! Way to go!”

“You know what girl, as a momma of boys 11 months apart, same age for a few weeks out of the year, I am proud of you and you are just gettin it,” a third person chimed in. “Great job, lil momma.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter shared details about how she shed the weight seven months after Tony, 29, revealed how he managed to lose nearly 100 pounds in July 2023. “Just to drive the point home. Long term consistency is the only way to true weight loss,” he captioned several photos that showed his progress amid his health journey via Instagram.