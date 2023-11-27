Sister Wives star Meri Brown vowed to start speaking up for herself following her split from Kody Brown.

Meri, 52, showed off her new sense of confidence after Kody, 54, told host Sukanya Krishnan that Meri thought they were “mad about each other” in a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 3, episode of Sister Wives: One on One. He added that they “played” out the dynamic before they split.

“Isn’t it not about him hearing you? Isn’t it about you being heard?” Sukanya, 52, later asked Meri during her individual interview.

The TLC personality replied, “Oh, my voice will be heard. I will no longer be silent.”

Meri revealed that she’s no longer going to bite her tongue after she discussed the low points in her marriage to Kody during the Sunday, November 26, episode. “He would ask me to do things and ask me to be a certain way or ask me to fix a certain situation, but it’s not good enough,” she explained.

The mother of one – who shares child Leon with the Brown patriarch – added that she likely held out hope because Kody never told her that they didn’t have a future together. “He should have told me, because I’m still sitting here holding onto the idea that maybe you might get your head out of your butt,” Meri said.

Kody and Meri tied the knot in 1990. After Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown joined their plural family, Kody legally divorced Meri in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn, 45, and adopt her kids from a previous relationship. However, the pair remained in a spiritual marriage until Meri alluded to their split during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One on One.

During the episode, Meri seemingly confirmed they called it quits while discussing Kody’s breakup from Christine, 51. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” the TV personality said at the time. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

After the episode aired, the former couple remained quiet about the split until they issued a joint statement in January.

TLC (2)

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” Kody and Meri wrote, which was shared via both of their Instagram accounts. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

They insisted they were “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.”

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love,” Meri and Kody’s statement concluded.