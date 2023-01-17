Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown.

“I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.

After explaining the retreat will take place from February 16 to February 19, 2023, at the bed-and-breakfast, Meri revealed that the upcoming event will have a specific theme. “It’s gonna be about love, of course, because it’s February,” she shared.

The TLC personality then promised that the retreat will offer opportunities for “rest, rejuvenation, pampering yourself” and “connection with new friends and old friends.”

According to the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn website, customers can choose between three packages – which cost $4,000, $5,000 and $6,000 – for the retreat.

Shortly after Meri posted the clip, fans rushed to the comments section to slam the high price of the event.

“Six. THOUSAND?!!! DOLLARS??!! What on earth could that include?!” one person commented. Another skeptic wrote, “Not gonna spend $6k to spend extra time with someone I wouldn’t walk out to my mailbox to meet.”

An additional social media user said, “Omg … 5k for activities with Meri from Sister Wives? Are you serious? What activities? All it says is general with no specifics? And 5k for a stay in an inn in Utah? This is a bit cray cray!”

The announcement about the new retreat is not the first time Meri has faced backlash about the high prices for the bed-and-breakfast’s events.

In October 2022, fans slammed Meri for offering a four-day retreat that cost between $4,500 to $6,400 depending on “if you want the VIP treatment or not.” Several social media users argued that the pricing was “absolutely insane.”

The upcoming retreat marks the first event Meri is hosting since announcing her split from Kody, 54, after more than 30 years of marriage during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in December.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

On January 10, the former couple released a joint statement to “share our own truth” about their separation.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement shared via Instagram read. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”