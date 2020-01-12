Bigger problems. Sister Wives star Meri Brown was definitely feeling stressed and emotional after being faced with the task of having to move back to Flagstaff, Arizona to reunite with her family. In a sneak peek from tonight’s episode, it seems like the move is dredging up deeper problems that the 48-year-old has been dealing with in terms of her relationship with her husband, Kody Brown, and her sister wives Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

“Meri lives in this house built up the side of the mountain basically, like this. So she has these huge stairs up the side of her house, and every time I walk up those stairs, I about faint,” Robyn explained in her confessional.

“I’m feeling like their love and caring for me is conditional.” See what happens on a new #SisterWives TONIGHT at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/EOH2jghLFB — TLC Network (@TLC) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Meri seemed to be upset at the lack of enthusiasm from her sister wives. “I mean, to me, that’s kind of what family does,” she said. But Robyn stood her ground. “I know but those stairs at your house are insane. I feel like we’re going to hurt your stuff if we’re going up and down those stairs.

In her confessional, Meri explained why she wanted the help from her family and she got extremely emotional. “I don’t want to hire somebody. I want to have family around. I’d rather have my family come and help me put my stupid bed together than pay somebody to do it because that would mean I would have some family interaction which I think is really important,” she said while choking back tears. “What the hell? Why am I crying over this?”

“I’m hearing Christine and Janelle talk about how they’re feeling isolated and alone,” Meri continued. “And yet, Janelle hires somebody to come do work that if we were all together, we could do together.”

Robyn tried to offer a different suggestion to Meri which she hoped would be a better compromise. “Let’s hire somebody to move your furniture up and have a …” she said, trailing off. Janelle finished her sentence for her, “A move-in, unpack party!”

“This isn’t like a big deal. Like, it’s just, hire some people to help you with the big stuff, we’ll come over and help you with the smaller stuff. No big deal, that’s no brainer. She just needs to let us know,” Robyn said.

But Meri hinted that the bigger issue was that she may be feeling lonely as a plural wife after the family’s big move to Arizona, since her only child, Mariah, is off living in Illinois with her partner. “I don’t have the option of like, Dayton or Kody to be there,” she said, mentioning Robyn’s oldest son and their husband. “Maybe you’ll have the option if you just say something and we figure it out,” Robyn urged.

“Kody is a very busy person, he has a lot of demands on him. It’s nothing personal that Kody’s not like, right there whenever she needs him cause he’s not for any of us and that’s just what is being a plural wife,” Robyn explained.

Thankfully, Meri has more than just a husband as a support system. She has her sister wives and their shared 18 children. “So, my girls said they’d help. So we’ll be there, alright?” Christine told Meri.

In Christine’s confessional, she explained that while Meri has expressed her need for help, she’s never directly reached out for it. “We all went to see Meri’s house and Meri was saying she needs some help, so Gwendlyn and Ysabel, right there, they’re like, ‘We’ll come over anytime after school. Just let us know when. Yeah, we’ll totally be there.’ She’s like, ‘Okay, that sounds great.’ But she’s never called! So maybe you don’t have Dayton and Kody, but you got Gwen and Ysabel. They’re pretty awesome about doing stuff and moving furniture. But she’s never called,” Christine said.

“I get what they’re saying, nobody wants to move,” Meri said in her confessional, still holding back tears. “And at the same time, I’m feeling like, their love and caring for me is conditional. ‘Well, we’ll love you if we can do something fun. We’ll love you and want to help you and be there for you if we can do something fun, but not if you need something done.’”

