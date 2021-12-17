Sister Wives star Meri Brown went off on a Facebook Live viewer after they tried to put her down for only having a single child despite being in a longtime relationship with husband Kody Brown.

“You only spawned one misfit?” one troll questioned in a new post captured by Without a Crystal Ball, grabbing the attention of Meri, 50, while filming her video on Thursday, December 16.

“Oh. Excuse my French everybody, but F​ you. You don’t call my child anything like that. OK, there you go, ” she declared, appearing to kick the social media user out of her chat. “You don’t do that to my kids.”

Meri let her listeners know that this type of behavior would not be tolerated during her Lives. “Excuse me while I have a temper tantrum,” she said. “I’m trying to calm down,” the reality star added. “I’m going to go. I’ll talk to you guys later.”

The Lizzie’s Heritage owner and Kody, 52, welcomed their only child, daughter Mariah, in July 1995, five years after​ getting married in 1990. Meri and Kody later divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry fourth wife Robyn and adopt her three children from a past relationship, although he and Meri remained in a spiritual union.

Kody is also still spiritually married to second wife Janelle. Meanwhile, he and third wife Christine announced they split after 27 years of marriage on November 2. In Touch confirmed that Christine, 49, is living in a Utah-based duplex post-breakup.

As for Meri and Kody, she revealed in a season 16 sneak peek clip that they are simply platonic. “Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which, I guess, is a good thing,” the TLC personality said in the teaser. “I guess I just have hope for more than that.”

“There are days when I get very, very discouraged,” she explained about their future together. “Then, there are days that I have so much hope.”

Even though it appears a romance is out of the cards, Meri previously shut down breakup rumors back in December 2020.

“Here’s my truth. I love him,” the Flagstaff, Arizona, resident fired back at naysayers. “I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”