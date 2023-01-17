Speaking out. Sister Wives star Meri Brown has broken her silence after Paedon Brown made a shocking allegation that she abused Kody Brown’s kids during their childhoods.

“Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world. Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16. “On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”

The TV personality added that she’s “so grateful for friends who I can be myself with, who know my heart and my true self and cheer for me for my bright future.”

“I have so many things to be grateful for. So many good things in the works for the coming year. So much promise, hope and light. And today. I’m so grateful for today,” she concluded. “Here’s to another year in the books, and another year ahead full of wonder, wisdom and worth.”

The post marks the first time Meri has posted on social media since Paedon, 24, made shocking allegations against her while appearing on a YouTube Live with John Yates on January 11.

While Christine Brown and Kody’s son did not explicitly state that Meri abused him and his siblings, he claimed that she was more than “mean” to them.

“Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words,” Paedon said. “Meri was not nice … Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.”

When asked if the mother of one’s “abrasive” behavior “moved past verbal,” Paedon alleged, “It moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing.”

Paedon isn’t Kody’s first child to slam Meri for the way she’s treated the Brown children.

In 2019, Janelle Brown’s daughter Maddie Brown seemingly slammed Meri for being “abusive” and a “monster” in since-deleted Twitter posts. “There is nothing like dealing with an abusive human your whole life and finally having the freedom to not have anything to do with her,” Maddie, 27, wrote at the time.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

The TLC personality later tweeted that she had been “scared” of someone for her “whole life” who “plays like the one” who’s “hurting.”

While Maddie didn’t directly name Meri in the posts, Paedon confirmed they were about Kody’s first wife. Maddie’s tweets were in response to the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner’s public post at the time, in which she claimed the mother of two wasn’t doing a good job while helping Meri’s LulaRoe business.