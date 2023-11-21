Sister Wives fans weren’t the only ones shocked by the speed of Christine Brown‘s whirlwind romance with David Woolley, as her friend and costar Janelle Brown, was afraid the pair was moving far too quickly when they began dating

“When you first told us you’d met this guy, I was like, ‘Oh no, that’s too fast. This cannot, no, no, Christine, you don’t know. This is too dangerous. You don’t go this fast,'” Janelle, 54, revealed during a joint interview with Christine, 51, on Tuesday, November 21, with Entertainment Tonight.

“I was like, ‘No, no, this is not a good idea. This is too fast. This is too fast,'” Janelle continued about the speedy nature of the duo’s romance.

While Christine didn’t introduce David to fans until February, she began working with a matchmaking service and met David online in October 2022. The pair met up in person two months later.

Christine told fans in January that she was wading back on the dating scene after leaving her ex-husband of 25 years, Kody Brown, in November 2021. “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!” she asked in an Instagram post.

On Valentine’s Day, the TLC star introduced David to fans in a sweet selfie of the pair, writing, “I finally found the love of my life, David,” adding, “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

The couple got engaged in April and married on October 7 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Moab, Utah.

Janelle changed her mind about the speed of Christine and David’s relationship after getting to know the business owner.

“When I first met him, I’m like, ‘Wow, he’s really cool.’ And the longer I hang out with him, I’m like, ‘It’s awesome,'” Janelle told ET.

“He’s really cool. I third wheel with them a lot and I really enjoy it,” she continued, adding, “He’s funny and he thinks like [Christine] and he thinks like me. And the kids adore him. All the kids think he’s amazing.”

Janelle has proved just how close she is with the duo by joining Christine and David during their romantic Plexus cruise to Haiti. In a November 3 Instagram post, the three posed together on the deck of the ship and Christine made it clear that even though she was a married woman, Janelle was her family.

“In the very beginning of our relationship, I told David that Janelle and her kids are part of me. Not as in we were living polygamy again, but she’s my Sisterwife, always. Of course, they get along great. Vacationing with all of us is awesome,” she wrote.