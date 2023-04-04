Still family! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown reunited following their splits from Kody Brown.

“Short trip to hang out with @christine_brownsw and the kids for a couple of days,” Janelle, 53, captioned a video via Instagram on Monday, April 3. “My flight out of Flagstaff was [canceled] due to wind. So I’m now driving down to Phoenix to catch a direct flight to Salt Lake City.”

She added that the “bright spot” of the day was the desert being “as green as I’ve ever seen it.”

“And there are these beautiful yellow, orange and purple flowers mixed in the grass and cactus,” the TLC personality continued. “Everything smells amazing. I need to go driving in the next couple of weekends to make sure I catch this amazing bloom of Arizona wildflowers before the heat starts to catch up with them.”

In addition to the caption, Janelle shared a video that showed off the “amazing” surroundings in the desert.

Janelle visited Christine, 50, and her kids following their breakups from Kody, 54.

The Cooking with Just Christine star was spiritually married to the Brown patriarch for more than 25 years before revealing they called it quits in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Just more than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed Janelle split from Kody after 29 years of spiritual marriage in December 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the insider told In Touch at the time, adding that the mother of six “outgrew” Kody.

While Janelle appears to be enjoying her life as a single woman, Christine announced her relationship with David Woolley in February.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath [sic],” the TV personality wrote via Instagram while revealing that David, 59, is her mystery boyfriend on Valentine’s Day. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

On April 2, David revealed that Christine met his family while sharing a photo with his daughter, Kati, his grandsons, ​Christine and her youngest daughter, Truely.

“Had so much fun seeing my daughter and her boys for a short visit!” David wrote via Instagram, along with the hashtags “grandkids,” “family,” “family time” and “my queen.”