Moving forward! Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown returned to social media with an adorable Instagram post amid her split from now-ex-husband Kody Brown.

“I couldn’t pass up matching sweaters for these two,” the TLC star, 53, captioned a snapshot of her two dogs wearing warm holiday-themed outfits, which she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 10.

One day prior, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Janelle had changed her Instagram bio to read “Just me” with a happy face emoji. Beforehand, her profile reportedly described her as a sister wife, according to avid viewers of the hit reality TV series.

That day, In Touch exclusively confirmed that the Plexus ambassador and the family patriarch, 53, had ended their marriage after 29 years together. They spiritually wed in 1993.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source exclusively told In Touch on Friday, December 9, adding that she “outgrew [Kody]” in the end.

Kody and Janelle’s spiritual marriage was on the rocks for quite a while since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. After the businessman set up a series of strict health regulations to “protect” the family, Janelle expressed her dissent with his rules, which caused a noticeable rift between them. Fans watched her frustration reach a breaking point when the plural bunch were making holiday plans, and Janelle told her then-husband to “f—k off” before storming out of the room during an episode at the time.

Throughout season 17, which premiered on September 11, Janelle has pointed out multiple issues in her relationship with Kody. During the December 4 episode, the Arizona resident admitted she was contemplating her marriage.

“I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore [sic],” she admitted. “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

Aside from their compatibility, Janelle also expressed in a teaser clip of the upcoming Sunday, December 11, episode that she has “realized [she is] pretty good” and is “independent.”

Not only that, but the reality star referred to her and Kody’s children as well, noting that she wants to prioritize them over the sister wives and their husband. The former couple share six children together: Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Garrison, Hunter and Savanah.

“It feels like I’m being forced to choose between my children and this group,” Janelle said while discussing the family issues with Kody, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. “I don’t feel like my children are welcome.”