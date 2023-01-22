She’s a baddie! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown enjoyed an edgy outing with some pals while going axe throwing following her split from Kody Brown.

“Had so much fun at a local axe throwing place here in Flag [sic],” the TLC personality, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, January 21. “Fun night out with friends!! Glad for the few pointers the crew gave me that helped me finally get [an] axe to stick. I have to say I’m not very good at this yet — we will be back!”

Janelle’s post featured various snapshots of her throwing an axe at the wooden wall bullseye, writing across one photo that she “had such a blast” on the adventure.

Just one week prior, the Plexus ambassador visited the Happiest Place on Earth with her youngest daughter, Savanah Brown. Janelle and Kody share Savanah, 18, in addition to kids Madison, Logan, Gabe, Hunter and Garrison.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“Savanah talked me into actually wearing a pair of ears,” Janelle captioned a selfie via her Instagram Stories on January 16, while smiling in Disney World.

Janelle’s recent outings came just over one month after In Touch exclusively confirmed that she and the polygamist, 54, had split after being together for almost 30 years. An insider revealed in December 2022 that the reality TV personality “outgrew [Kody]” in the end.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the source added.

During part 3 of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all, which aired on January 8, Janelle explained that she and the businessman had been separated for “months.”

“I’m not waiting for him,” she clarified. “I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. I just mourned that that life was gone. We had a great run.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives started off with a shakeup when Christine revealed that she had “decided to leave Kody.” The former pair had previously announced their split in November 2021 via their respective Instagram accounts.

After breaking the news to the other wives Janelle, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, the plural family experienced a major shift in its dynamic, and drama ensued between the group.

After the news of Janelle and Kody’s split broke, Meri’s breakup with the family patriarch was revealed shortly afterward. The only wife Kody currently has is Robyn, 44.