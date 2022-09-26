Serious tension. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown admitted that she was “crossing a line” with her husband, Kody Brown, as they struggled with parenting disagreements due to COVID-19 guidelines.

During the Sunday, September 25, episode of the TLC show, Kody, 53, organized a Zoom call with Janelle, 53, and his other wives Christine Brown, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown to discuss the guidelines they’ve set for their children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine, 50, shared that their daughter Ysabel wanted to return to school in person to be with her friends for the rest of her senior year.

“If that’s important to her, then I would do it,” Kody, who shares 18 kids with his four wives, responded. “Here’s the thing, everyone can do what they want, but I can’t be exposed to people. I can’t be going from house to house all the time.”

Both Christine and Janelle didn’t take Kody’s response well. “I’m feeling really bad for Yssie, having to choose between her dad and her friends,” Janelle said in a confessional. “It frustrates me that Kody is making it so much like, ‘If you go to school, I can’t see you.’ Because I think that’s ridiculous.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Janelle then called out her husband, asking, “I’m wondering, Kody, at what point are you feeling like you can have a normal life again? I mean, at what point is the infection rate going up? At what point is that point?”

Kody shrugged before responding, “I’m worried about getting it and spreading it to someone else. I’m not worried about getting it, even though I have health goals I want to focus on and stuff like that.”

Janelle later acknowledged that she was “crossing a line” by pressing the issue. “This just frustrates me so much that I can’t keep my mouth shut,” she added.

She expressed her irritation with Kody amid his feuds with their sons Gabe and Garrison.

During part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all in February 2022, Janelle explained that the rift was due to the “ways his [COVID-19] rules went down.”

In a January 2022 episode, Gabe, 20, insisted that he and his girlfriend, Peyton, should be able to see each other during the pandemic because she was self-isolating. After Kody said that he felt uncomfortable with the fact that he couldn’t be sure Peyton was following COVID-related protocols, Gabe said, “I can’t take Peyton out of the equation.”

“OK, I understand that, Gabe. I mean, Gabriel, the real issue here is you had to choose between me coming over or seeing your girlfriend,” Kody responded, which made his son upset.

“I’m tired of it. It’s literally ruining our family,” Gabe told cameras in a confessional about Kody’s COVID restrictions.

Similar to Gabe, Garrison, 23, argued with Kody about maintaining his social life during COVID. As a result, Garrison moved out of his family’s property in 2021. He went on to purchase a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom, Arizona home, In Touch confirmed in January 2022.