A daughter’s perspective. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown reacted to her mom Christine Brown’s recent social media posts about her new boyfriend, David Woolley.

Gwendlyn, 21, posted a YouTube video on Friday, March 3, as her reaction to episode 11 of season 17 of the TLC series. During a quick side note, the college student addressed her mother’s newfound relationship.

“You guys have probably seen the post about it too,” Gwendlyn said as she looked at the camera. “She posted about her new boyfriend, David.”

The newly engaged reality star’s reaction came just moments after she watched a scene between the Cooking With Just Christine star, 50, and Janelle Brown talking about the possibility of Christine remarrying after splitting from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“Do you think you’ll remarry?” Janelle, 53, asked her pal, to which Christine quickly responded, “Somebody else, not Kody. … I’m starting over again.”

David Woolley/Instagram

Just days prior, a rumor circulated that the Plexus ambassador didn’t approve of Christine’s boyfriend. However, a source exclusively told In Touch that Janelle thinks David is a “nice guy.”

“[Janelle] loves the way he treats Christine,” the insider explained. “He’s a huge welcome change from Kody.”

Christine made her romance with the construction company owner Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” the Utah resident captioned a carousel post on February 14. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Just one month prior, the reality TV personality announced that she was looking for a new love but was still trying to figure out the online dating scene, calling it “crazy” in an Instagram post in January. Shortly afterward, Christine confirmed that she was “dating someone exclusively” during a “car confession” video on Instagram.

Fans followed Christine’s rough departure from Kody and his plural family during season 17 of Sister Wives, which premiered in September 2022. The former pair announced their separation in November 2021 via Instagram.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Despite the duo vowing to maintain a positive relationship, viewers watched the drama unfold between Kody and Christine as she broke the news to her former sister wives.

Just two months after the season premiered, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle had also left Kody, followed by Meri Brown. Robyn Brown is the only wife in Kody’s life right now.