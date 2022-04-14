Sister Wives star Christine Brown‘s youngest daughter, Truely, is celebrating her 12th birthday in a pretty magical way!

Sharing photos of her daughter’s Harry Potter-themed party on Wednesday, April 13, in which Truely donned the robes of the Slytherin house, Christine wrote in the caption, “It’s this cool kid, Truely’s birthday today! She’s 12 years old and just so amazing, creative, kind, brilliant and SO FUN to hang out with!”

In addition to posting snaps of Truely’s robed attire straight out of the Wizarding World, Christine, 49, also shared some photos from their trip to Universal Studios Florida, including Truely standing in front of the Hogwarts Express.

Christine’s celebratory post about her daughter comes nearly two months after she share snaps of Truely posing in a very recyclable wedding gown in February 2022.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Wearing what appears to be a plastic tarp, Truely was “barefoot” and “in the snow” for a shoot in which she walked proverbial runway.

In addition to the photos, Christine added the hashtags in the caption: “Classic,” “Wedding Photos,” “Goofball,” “Things Kids Do,” “Blessed Mom” and “Recycling.”

Following her former 25-year polygamist lifestyle with estranged husband Kody Brown, Christine has since commented on the plural wives practice.

“Why is it some people can pull off the double French braid, but some can’t?” she asked in March 2022 Instagram Story. “Obviously, I can’t really as well as my daughters. My daughters can pull off this so cute, but me? I just look like a polygamist,” she said, before adding, “How ironic!”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine split from Kody, 53, in November 2021 after moving from their compound in Arizona to Utah.

Sharing the breakup news with fans, Christin wrote in statement, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

Despite their split, Christine added that they would “continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” In addition to Truely, the former couple share five other children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Paedon.

Kody also spoke out about the split, writing at the time, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

In the wake of his latest breakup, Kody remains married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri Brown, and spiritually married to Meri, 51, and fellow sister wife Janelle Brown.