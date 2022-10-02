Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish.

On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.

“I love a good thick, hardy beef stew,” Christine began, before adding, “So, dad never liked how I made this. He always liked beef soup.”

The clip was released hours before the upcoming fourth episode of season 17, which will unravel how Christine’s split from Kody, 53, continues to bring new challenges.

TLC

In a separate teaser video of the new episode, the former pair argued over custody of their youngest child, Truely, since the Utah native moved back to her home state.

“I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s gonna take Truely and move to Utah,” the family patriarch said during a confessional. “Truely’s my child,” he added, before pointing out that “men don’t win in the divorce world.”

Christine, however, had something different to say about Kody’s relationship with Truely, noting he didn’t spend much time with her in the first place.

“Hell, he could have had 50/50 time with us the whole time we lived here!” she claimed, before explaining her perspective in further detail. “Let’s just say we’ve lived [in Flagstaff] for 800 days. He went hiking with us once. He’s been kayaking with us twice, one time he didn’t even get in the water. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three out of 800.”

The TLC personality also indicated she wanted a “place to envelop Truely in family,” referring to her new home away from Kody and the sister wives Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

“I can take her to a better support system where she’s surrounded by love,” she concluded.

Christine moved to Utah shortly before she announced her split from the businessman in November 2021. Since then, the family dynamic underwent a dramatic shift, which season 17 documents.

Although Kody expressed his dissent over Christine’s decision to take Truely, an insider exclusively told In Touch on Saturday, October 1, that he’s “not in Truely’s life.”

“Kody won’t go anywhere,” the source explained. “Christine has to accommodate Kody. He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else. So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”