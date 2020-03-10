Owning up. Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted he may have been mistaken when it came to the cause of daughter Aurora’s panic attack featured on the Sunday, March 8, episode of the TLC show. The reality dad, 51, took to Twitter to reveal he was off-base.

“I may be wrong here when I say ‘we didn’t do this to her,’ in reference to Aurora’s ‘panic attack’” he began his tweet, addressing what he said during the episode. “She got overwhelmed when [Robyn Brown] and I argued about our housing situation and the stress of yet another sudden move.”

During the emotional episode, the 17-year-old shared what it is like when she is suffering from a panic attack. “It’s like, difficult to think and process things cause it feels like my thoughts are simultaneously going a million miles an hour and nowhere at all,” she explained in a private interview. “These panic attacks happen probably four to five times a week. Some of them, I have noticed, are triggered by certain things, like when I’m really, really upset or really, like, emotionally or physically exhausted or when I have a high-stress situation. My shoulders and torso will start to shake and I’ll start to have tremors and stuff. By the time I’m in the middle of one, I’m like

hyperventilating and I can’t talk and I can’t walk and I can’t do hardly anything for myself,” she revealed, describing the unfortunate realities of panic attacks. “I still struggle to convince myself that I’m not the one causing it. I’m not the one instigating it and knowing that it’s not my fault. It’s not a bad thing, it’s just hard.”

During a private interview with producers, Kody originally chalked up Aurora’s panic attack to “stress.” To calm her down, he carried the teen to her bedroom.

Fans of the show criticized Robyn, 41, and Kody for featuring such a scary moment on the show. According to Robyn, it was Aurora’s idea to air her experience. “Aurora was given the choice whether to let her panic attack be included on the show. She just wanted to be able to talk about what it is like to have a panic attack too. She wants to bring awareness so people are more sensitive and supportive to those who have them,” she wrote on Twitter. We are glad Kody is doing everything he can to understand his daughter’s struggles.