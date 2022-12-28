Sharing her side. Sister Wives star Christine Brown reacted to Kody Brown’s claims that she blocked his reconciliation with Meri Brown.

In a teaser clip for part 2 of the Sister Wives: One on One special shared by Entertainment Tonight, Christine, 50, slammed Kody, 53, for spreading “lies” about her involvement in the end of his relationship with Meri, 51.

“That’s really absolutely frustrating and offensive right now. There’s no way I would not support him and Meri having a great relationship if that’s what they both wanted,” she told host Sukanya Krishnan. “That’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Christine added that Kody’s claims were “twisted” and there was “no way” she wanted to interfere in their relationship. “I am so frustrated that he just doesn’t know me. That he would twist my words to somehow think that I would say anything like that,” she said. “And that he would say that and spread that lie is what’s frustrating. That’s a lie. That’s not me and I would never do that.”

Meri also responded to Kody’s claims, admitting she “never heard this out of his mouth” that Christine allegedly prevented their reconciliation.

“It’s curious that Christine doesn’t remember anything out of it at all,” Meri said. “So I literally have no idea.”

Meanwhile, Robyn Brown claimed she “was told” that Kody wanted to work on his problems with his first wife and alluded that the Cooking with Just Christine host played a role in the end of their marriage.

“I didn’t know this was connected to it, but I guess she was falling apart,” Robyn, 44, said of Christine. “She was at my house and she was falling apart. I feel so bad, I don’t want to talk about her. But I just kind of saw her flipping out, and I didn’t know what it was about.”

Meri confirmed that she and Kody ended their marriage during part 1 of the Sister Wives: One on One ​episode, which aired on December 18.

Also during the special, the Brown patriarch admitted he wanted to give his marriage with Meri another chance after she gifted him Rice Krispies treats for their 30-year anniversary.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“When we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, I was trying to reconcile with Meri,” he recalled. “Meri gave me this really cool present, and I’m in this place telling Janelle [Brown], Christine and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri.”

Kody went on to claim that Christine was against him mending his relationship with Meri and yelled at a family party “that she was in a loveless marriage.”

When Sukanya, 51, asked Kody why he thought Christine would react that way, the TV personality responded, “I was trying to reconcile with Meri. There’s something wrong in the relationship between Meri and Christine.”