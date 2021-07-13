Seeing double! Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared a new photo of her kids, and fans couldn’t believe Ysabel’s uncanny resemblance to her mom.

Christine’s daughters Truely, 11, and Ysabel, 18, were all bundled up on the couch in a blanket while holding sister Mykelti’s 3-month-old daughter, Avalon, in the new pic posted on Monday, July 12. “We were watching the 6-hour version of Pride and Prejudice and even Miss Avalon is engrossed with #MrDarcy,” the TLC alum, 49, captioned her Instagram post, showing her loved ones enjoying a quiet movie night at home.

It didn’t take long for several comments to pour in about Ysabel being Christine’s doppelgänger. “Totally thought Ysabel was you! She looks just like you,” one fan wrote. “I thought Ysabel was you!!!! Wow!!!!!” another chimed in. “Wow. I thought Ysabel was you, Christine! Had to look a few times and even then, I still wasn’t sure!” a third resounded about the incredible similarities they have.

Ysabel is one of six children whom Christine shares with husband Kody Brown. The duo are also parents to Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 22, Gwendlyn, 19, and Truely. This year, Kody, 52, and Christine celebrated being together in a spiritual union for 27 years. The father of 18 is also spiritually married to Meri and Janelle Brown. Kody previously divorced Meri, 50, in 2014 so he could legally tie the knot with Robyn and adopt her three children from a past relationship.

In May, Ysabel gushed over Christine in a sweet post shared on Mother’s Day 2021 and revealed how close they are. “Thanks for being the most amazing role model, if I grow up to be even half the woman you are, I’d be more than blessed,” the teen wrote, before shouting out Kody’s sister wives. “To my amazing other momma’s who helped raise me and made me into the woman I am now. You four are the most amazing women and I’m proud to call you all my mom!!”

Fans are hoping to see the family’s big move from Flagstaff, Arizona, to their new plot of land on Coyote Pass in season 16 (which has yet to be confirmed). Janelle was the first of the polygamous brood to get settled in there. After unveiling her snazzy new RV, she shared a snap from a romantic date night under the stars with Kody. It’s the start of a new adventure for the entire Brown family!