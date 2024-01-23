Country singer Chris Young was arrested on three charges including assault of an officer, In Touch can confirm.

The “Famous Friends” singer, 38, was arrested on Monday, January 22, and was booked into the Nashville Metro jail. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of an officer.

Chris was later released on Tuesday, January 23, and he is scheduled to appear in court on February 16 in relation to the arrest.

He was arrested following an alleged incident in which Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agents walked into a bar on Demonbreun Street to complete a compliance check. According to court documents obtained by ABC news affiliate WKRN, Chris allegedly began asking the agents questions and recorded a video of them.

As the agents tried to leave the venue and began to walk to another establishment to perform an additional compliance check, Chris allegedly put his hands out in an attempt to stop them from leaving the bar. One TABC agent alleged that the “Tomorrow” singer “struck” him on the shoulder before he began “yelling and screaming.”

Fans first met Chris in 2006 when he won season 4 of the USA singing competition show Nashville Star. Following his victory, he signed to RCA Records Nashville and went on to release eight studio albums.

Chris announced his ninth studio album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, in January, which is set to come out on March 22. “It’s time. I’ve put a lot into this next one and I cannot wait for y’all to hear it,” he captioned a video promoting the album via Instagram on January 12. “Pre-save available now for my new album Young Love & Saturday Nights out 3/22!”

In addition to the new album, Chris also revealed that he’s going on tour to play his new music. “New album and new tour, let’s go! Join me on the road this spring for the Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour with my friend @bryanmartinmusic,” he wrote via Instagram on January 9. “Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m. local time. Tag a friend you’re bringing along! See y’all out there! #YLSNTour.”

R. Diamond/Getty Images

Outside of his music career, Chris has also been open about his impressive 60 pound weight loss. “It was just kind of like the check engine light comes on in your car. It’s time to fix some stuff,” he told Entertainment Tonight about his weight loss journey in October 2023.

He added that his doctor inspired him to make the lifestyle changes necessary to lose weight. “She was like, ‘You got to do something.’ Like, it was the first time in my life my doctor looked at me and was like, ‘You’re sort of in an unhealthy place right now, all right?'” Chris continued. “So I was like, ‘OK, well, I really like being in my career and getting a chance to travel the world and play shows, so I want to do that as long as possible.'”