Morgan Wallen is the proud father to one son, Indigo. Keep scrolling to learn about the “Wasted on You” singer’s family, meet his son and more.

How Many Kids Does Morgan Wallen Have?

The Tennessee native welcomed Indigo – who goes by the nickname Indie – with his ex-girlfriend KT Smith on July 10, 2020.

“Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now,” Morgan wrote via Instagram just days after his son’s birth. “It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense.”

The caption continued, “I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind.”

How Long Did Morgan Wallen Date KT Smith?

Morgan and KT began dating in 2017 and even became engaged in 2019. However, they weren’t meant to be and split before Indigo was born.

What Has Morgan Wallen Said About Fatherhood?

The “Thought You Should Know” singer has a close bond with his son and has even used him as inspiration for his music, including the 2023 song “Dying Man.”

“‘Dying Man’ is a song that speaks on – I wasn’t always sure, I guess none of us were, you know? Maybe I thought that I might die sooner than later and then once my son came into the world, I felt like I had a whole new reason to live and stick around,” Morgan wrote in the bio for his 2023 album One Thing at a Time. “This song is talking about a woman, but for me, it’s more to my son than it is to a woman.”

He continued, “I don’t know how many times I should have died. There’s plenty of times. And for some reason, it never really scared me. I don’t know why. I should have been terrified the next day, but I never was. And then he was born, and he gave me something different to live for. So this song is dedicated to him.”

Why Was Morgan Wallen’s Son Hospitalized?

KT revealed that Indigo was rushed to the hospital on June 18, 2023, after her dog bit him in the face.

“Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face, and [Indigo] had to have stitches, and we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room,” she revealed via her Instagram Stories on June 19.

The influencer then shared she adopted the rescue dog, a Great Pyrenees named Legend, in April 2022 and said they “kind of saved each other.” Due to their close relationship, KT said she’s not willing to put Legend down.

“We have been looking for options, and I just couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says and what you’re supposed to do, apparently — what the world tells you to do — is to put the dog down because they are aggressive,” she told her followers.