Luke Combs is taking the country music world by storm! The 31-year-old is a showstopper with countless awards under his belt including Billboard Music Awards‘ Top Country Artist, the Academy of Country Music Awards‘ Album of the Year and the CMT Music Awards’ CMT Performance of the Year. Keep scrolling to learn more fun facts about the singer.

He’s From North Carolina:

Luke was born in Charlotte, North Carolina and later moved to Asheville when he was 8 years old. While attending school at Appalachian State University, he dropped out with less than a month left until graduation to move to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue his career in music.

He’s Close With His Parents:

Luke often posts photos of his parents on social media and gives credit to them whenever he can. Recently, he thanked his mom for being his “#1 fan,” and later did the same for his father.

He’s a married man:

The country star is married to Nicole Hocking, a blonde beauty from Florida with a career in the music biz. The two met through mutual friends and instantly clicked on their first date.

“[I knew] pretty close to right away,” she said on the “Get Real with Caroline Hobby” podcast. “I saw the way he treated me and other people and it was like, ‘My heart is yours forever.'”

Luke popped the question in November 2018, and the couple wed in August 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He Won Vocalist of the Year:

Luke took home one of his first awards — Vocalist of the Year — at the 2019 CMAs. “This is pretty unbelievable stuff,” Luke said at the time. The star was clearly emotional, adding, “Country music means everything to me … this means everything to me and my family.”

Not everyone was pleased with Luke’s win, though, as people could be heard booing in the nosebleeds.

“People around me were trying to figure out if it was boo or woo,” an eyewitness told In Touch. The Twitterverse was outraged and confused as to why such a talent would be booed. “Are they booing LUKE COMBS!?!?! Has the damn crowd at the CMAs lost their f–king minds??????” one user tweeted.

Since then Luke has won many more awards. Bye, haters!

He Writes a Lot of His Own Songs:

The powerhouse has written and cowritten several of his hit songs. He wrote “Beautiful Crazy” for his now-wife before they were even an item. He also wrote, “She Got the Best of Me,” “Hurricane” and several other beloved jams. This country star sure has our hearts!