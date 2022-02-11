Doting dad! Kendrick Lamar and his fiancée, Whitney Alford, became proud parents on July 26, 2019.

The rapper, 34, who is famously quiet about his private life, didn’t announce that his high school sweetheart, 35, was pregnant ahead of their daughter‘s arrival. In fact, we have yet to learn their baby girl’s name.

In April 2015, the “Humble” artist acknowledged that he was engaged while promoting his album To Pimp a Butterfly on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club show. When asked about his soon-to-be-wife, the Grammy winner said, “Yeah, yeah, definitely. I’m loyal to the soil.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period. Whether it’s male or female, and everybody that’s been around me, they’ve been around since day one. … I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you’re supposed to honor that.”

MEGA

The longtime couple began dating while attending Centennial High School in Compton, California. Since then, it seems their romance has only gotten stronger.

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” Kendrick, whose real name is Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, told Billboard of his then-girlfriend in January 2015. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

Though he may never post about his home life on social media, it’s safe to say his leading ladies will be cheering him on during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. He’ll share the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

In a rare interview ahead of the big game, Eminem, 49, gushed over the powerhouse performer. “Kendrick, to me, is one of the most electrifying vocalists of this generation, would you agree?” SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway asked the 8 Mile alum. In response, Em said, “I absolutely would agree. Kendrick is at the very top, top tier of lyricists. Not just of this generation, but of all time.”