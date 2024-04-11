Nine-time Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow claims she’s hustling to make ends meet because no one buys records anymore.

Now the “All I Wanna Do” singer, 62, is forced to sell her hit songs, like “Soak Up the Sun” and “Everyday Is a Winding Road,” for TV commercials — just to stay afloat.

While her 1993 debut studio album, Tuesday Night Music Club, sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, her 2019 release Threads moved a mere 40,000 copies as music fans flock to streaming services like Spotify, which shell out just $4,800 to for a million spins.

“You cannot make money,” the hitmaker said on an episode of Bill Maher‘s “Club Random” podcast. “It makes me sad and sick. I hate it because, for me, when you sold records, you knew you had your people.”

Now a friend exclusively tells In Touch, “Sheryl always thought licensing songs for commercials was a sell-out, but she sees now it’s the only way to keep a roof over her head. It’s the end the music business as she once knew it.”