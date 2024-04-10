When Today does its next segment on fixing your finances, Hoda Kotb needs to pay close attention, insiders exclusively tell In Touch.

The show’s co-host, 59, is worth millions, but she blows through money so fast, friends are giving her shopping sprees the side-eye, says an insider, adding that they are especially concerned.

“She’s not going broke anytime soon, but her expenses are through the roof!” the source says. “It’s expensive living in New York and she likes to splurge on personal luxuries like facials and hairstyling, clothes and makeup, and she’s an online shopping addict. She also spends a ton on her kids’ clothing, toys, school and other necessities.”

“Plus she has two homes, one in the city, the other on Long Island,” the insider adds. “Her salary is about $10 million a year, but it’s astonishing how quickly she spends the money.”

Kotb split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, 66, in 2020 and ever since, she’s been dropping money on herself and their adopted daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, says the source.

“Joel paid for a lot because he’s a financier, but she doesn’t have that luxury anymore. It’s all down to her,” reveals the insider.

Kotb is reportedly struggling to get over her breakup by distracting herself, so she tries to fill the void by chronic splurging.

“She just got back from a five-star tropical vacation with her daughters and her mom. It cost her a fortune, but she doesn’t seem to think about that — all she cares about is escaping her sadness,” says the insider.