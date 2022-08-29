Red carpet debut? Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, shared a kiss with rapper Yung Gravy at the 2022 MTV VMAs following her public split from estranged husband Monty Lopez .

Sheri, 42, and Yung Gravy, 26, kissed on the red carpet while matching in violet purple attire, as seen in a video posted by MTV via Twitter on Sunday, August 28. Moments before the shocking PDA moment, the rapper (real name: Matthew Raymond Hauri) revealed that he is “into MILFs” and Sheri is the “MILF of all MILFs” during a red carpet interview.

The musician took Sheri as his plus one to the VMAs less than one month after he revealed he wanted to take her on a date during an August 4 appearance on the “BFFs” podcast. “She’s recently single,” he said before adding, “We are going on a date soon. All [I know] is she lives in Louisiana.”

Monty, 46, shared his disliking of Yung Gravy’s comments about his estranged wife by posting a TikTok video challenging him to a boxing match. The “Betty” artist responded with his own video saying, “I’m a grown man, I’m not going to fight you over TikTok drama.”

“You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world, and you decide to act half her age to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family,” he continued. “So. grow up, get some help, and if we cross paths in real life, don’t do anything stupid.”

Sheri and Monty split in July after he had an alleged affair with a young woman named Renée Ash, while he was still married. After rumors swirled, the former mistress shared intimate details about her romantic relationship with the TikTok dad.

The influencer revealed she “would love to talk” to Monty’s family — including Sheri and Addison — to share her side of the story, during an exclusive interview with In Touch in July. “I know what happened, everyone around me knows the truth of what happened and if they wanted to talk to me, great,” she said at the time. “I don’t want to involve myself in their lives with all these false ideas any more than what they have.”

The same month, Sheri seemingly confirmed her split with Monty after changing her Instagram bio text to “single mom” before tweeting, “That old version of you. Isn’t for you. New story. New version!”

A rep for Sheri, Yung Gravy and Monty did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.