She’s on the prowl! Sharon Stone is seeking Mr. Right now that her three adopted sons (Roan, 23, Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17) are all grown up. “Sharon has been divorced twice, and once her sons came on the scene, she put off finding love,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Now she’s hoping to find companionship with a regular guy she can spend her golden years with.”

But the insider clarifies that the 66-year-old actress is only looking IRL. “Sharon’s tried dating apps and found that most of the guys immediately bring up sex, or want someone they can tell their troubles to. She says she’s already raised three boys and isn’t looking to raise a fourth! Sharon’s hoping the right guy is out there and that fate will bring them together. And it wouldn’t hurt if he’s handsome and successful!”