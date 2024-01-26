Shannen Doherty, who’s living with metastatic stage 4 cancer, has begun making her funeral arrangements.

“This is a morbid conversation, but it’s also fun,” confides Shannen exclusively to In Touch, who envisions “a party” and a celebration of her life. She wants to be cremated, “and I want [my remains] to be mixed with my dog, and I want them to be mixed with my dad.” Though she is unsure of where to scatter her ashes, the idea of using them to “grow them into a tree” appeals to the 90210 star, 52.

As for who will attend, that’s a little more complicated. “There are a lot of people that would show up to the funeral that I don’t want there,” she says, noting that her attendees list is on the “shorter” side — and the list of people she doesn’t want there is “way too long. I don’t want them there, because their reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best reasons. They don’t like me enough to show up. I want my funeral to be a lovefest.” Her 90210 family, including good friend Jason Priestley, will definitely be invited, says a source, “but someone like her former Charmed rival Alyssa Milano will not. Hopefully people will respect Shannen’s wishes.”