Not so charmed! On a recent episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear,” Shannen Doherty told the world how she really feels about her former Charmed costar Alyssa Milano. “Shannen didn’t mince words as always,” says a source exclusively to In Touch. “But she was being open and honest, not vengeful.” The 90210 star, 52, welcomed Holly Marie Combs, 50, to talk about their long-standing friendship and their time together on the WB series, and the conversation led to what — or, rather, who — spurred Shannen’s exit after Season 3. She alleges that Alyssa, 50, and her mother attempted to stop her from seeing Holly when she was in the hospital undergoing surgery to remove a potentially cancerous tumor from her uterus.

“Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you, and at the time you didn’t know. I remember you texted me, ‘Dude, are you going to come and see me?’” recalls Shannen. “[It] caused a weird divide between the two of us that continued throughout Season 2. I think I cried every single night.”

Alyssa hasn’t commented on Shannen’s accusations, but in 2021 the Who’s the Boss? actress did admit her competitiveness contributed to strained relationships off-screen. “You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had,” she said. “I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that.” Alyssa may feel remorse, but it doesn’t matter to Shannen, says the source. “She doesn’t think Alyssa will ever change and takes what she says with a grain of salt. Shannen will never forget how cruel she was — and is finally settling the score with her.”