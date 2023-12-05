Shannen Doherty has been acting since childhood and starred in two iconic TV shows: Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed. Fans are wondering what the actress’ fortune is as she’s kept working amid her cancer battle.

What Is Shannen Doherty’s Net Worth?

The Mallrats star has a net worth of $5 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Shannen Doherty Make Money?

Shannen has 87 acting credits on IMDb and got her big break starring as Jenny Wilder on 18 episodes of Little House on the Prairie between 1982 through 1983.

She continued to work in TV with guest spots throughout the ’80s before landing the role of Kris Witherspoon on the NBC family drama Our House, which ran for two seasons on NBC starting in 1986. In 1989, the Tennessee native starred in the cult classic film Heathers alongside Winona Ryder.

Shannen gained worldwide fame as Brenda Walsh on Fox’s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 starting in 1990. The hit series focused on Brenda and her twin brother, Brandon, played by Jason Priestley, as high school students whose family moved from Minnesota to Beverly Hills, as the pair tried to fit in. She appeared in 111 episodes of the show before departing in 1994.

Four years later, Shannen snagged one of the three lead roles on the WB’s Charmed, about three sisters with individual good witch powers they used to protect the innocent from evil forces. She played Prue Halliwell alongside Alyssa Milano‘s Phoebe Halliwell and Holly Marie Combs’ Piper Halliwell. The show also reunited Shannen with 90210 creator Aaron Spelling. She left the series in 2001 and was replaced by Rose McGowan.

Shannen raked in some series cash for reprising her role as Brenda Walsh when Fox rebooted Beverly Hills, 90210 under the title BH90210 in 2019. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter claimed the main cast members from the original series were being paid $70,000 per episode.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, although she went into remission in 2017. Shannen made the heartbreaking revelation in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. She shared that the cancer had spread to her bones in a November 29, 2023 interview with People.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she told the publication, adding, “I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Shannen then revealed she would be launching a podcast on December 6 called Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty on iHeartRadio. She plans to discuss everything about her colorful life from career highlights to her three marriages, as well as her illness.