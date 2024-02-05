Shannen Doherty tearfully responded to Alyssa Milano’s claims that Alyssa was not the reason Shannen was fired from the TV series Charmed.

“A lot of things have been said, and a lot of them very hurtful,” Shannen, 52, said during a panel at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, February 4. “At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis — sorry if I start crying — with fighting a horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me. We told it together. We told our truths, and we are standing by our truths.”

The former Beverly Hill, 90210 star also added, “There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told. There’s no brush flinging or shoe flinging. There is no lateness to set. There is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I were still living in them. And what I will say is that what somebody else may call ‘drama’ is an actual trauma for me, that I have been living through it for an extremely long time.”

Alyssa, who also appeared at MegaCon in a separate panel, decided to take a moment to address the situation.

“I mean, I feel like I should just address the elephant in the room,” Alyssa, 51, told the audience. “You’re all Charmed fans, so I knew that this was going to come up in one way or another and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this.”

“I think we all know I’m talking about Shannen’s podcast and Holly [Marie Combs] and Shannen doing it together, things Rose [McGowan] has said in the past, so I’m just going to address it,” the Who’s the Boss alum continued. “I will just say that I’m sad, and I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life. I’m the most sad for the fans. I’m the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still, to this day, almost a quarter of a century later, still happening, and I’m sad that people can’t move past it. Sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us.”

On the December 18, 2023, episode of Shannen’s podcast “Let’s Be Clear,” fellow Charmed star Holly, 50, appeared as a guest. Holly alleged that Alyssa gave an ultimatum to producers, forcing them to choose between her and Shannen to continue the series.

“He said, ‘We didn’t mean to — but we’ve been backed into this corner — we’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other,'” Holly recalled. “‘We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'”

The next day, Alyssa responded on Instagram. ​​

“I did not have the power to get anyone fired,” she wrote, “This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history. I will add, though, with absolute certainty — everything was documented. There was a professional mediator (I was told Holly and Shannen would not participate in any mediation) and an on-set producer/babysitter who were both brought in to investigate all claims. It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast and crew — what changes should be made if the show was going to continue.”

This wasn’t the first time Alyssa battled it out with her former costars, either.

In 2020, Alyssa and Rose, 50, exchanged heated words on X ​when Rose said that she “cried every time [Charmed] got renewed because [Alyssa] made that set toxic AF.” Those tweets have since been deleted.

Alyssa later addressed the feud and told E! News, “Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn’t align with my wellness plan.”