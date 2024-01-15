Alabama Barker seemingly continued to throw shade at her mother, Shanna Moakler, by sharing another cryptic post.

“We all broke our rules for someone,” read a text post shared by Alabama, 18, via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 14.

The teen shared the message just three days after Shanna, 48, took major shots at her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s family during her appearance on the January 10 episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” Shanna told host Bunnie XO about her ex, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2008. “I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

She went on to claim that Alabama and the former couple’s son, Landon Barker, were “enamored” by the Kardashian family when Travis, 48, started dating Kourtney, 44. Not only did Shanna discuss Travis’ parenting, but she also claimed that Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian and Travis previously texted about “meeting up” for sex before they divorced.

“[Travis and I] were working on things. I had a house in the same neighborhood and someone anonymously texted me [his and Kim’s] conversations,” the former Playboy model alleged. “They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k.”

Shanna added that she “never really recovered” from Kim, 43, and Travis’ texting scandal, noting that the incident led to her decision to file for divorce in 2008.

The Rhode Island native has made similar claims about Travis and Kim in the past, which they have both denied.

Shortly after the interview was released, Alabama seemingly sided with Travis and Kourtney when she shared a cryptic post via her Instagram Stories. “Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” the post shared on January 11 read. “Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

In addition to the Instagram Stories post, fans noticed that Alabama appeared to “like” a post about neglectful parents. “Deadbeat mothers exist. I’m tired of y’all acting like it’s always the dads,” the since-deleted post stated, according to The U.S. Sun.

Travis and Kourtney went public with their romance in January 2021, while the couple tied the knot in May 2022. They welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, in November 2023.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

While the Blink-182 musician hasn’t publicly shared much information about their life with Rocky, he has been open about the type of parent he’s been to Alabama. The father-daughter duo discussed his parenting style in a TikTok video posted on January 7, which featured Alabama asking Travis theoretical parenting questions.

“What would you do if I went out with a boy and I just completely stopped answering you?” she asked, while Travis responded, “I would come to your location and find you.”

He then said that Alabama is only allowed to have male friends over when he is also home, adding that she can have guys in her room with the door closed but “not without me coming in to check on you.”